Nintendo Direct Is Still Happening This Month According To Insider

A Direct before the Switch 2 Direct.

There are never any shortages of rumors, leaks, and speculation in the video game industry. What we do know is that Nintendo is preparing for a Nintendo Direct presentation this April, which will highlight the upcoming Switch 2 console. If you don’t recall, during the shadow-dropped trailer announcing the Switch 2, Nintendo unveiled the date for a special Direct presentation based on the new console. However, it looks like there might also be another Direct presentation in the works that will happen sometime this month.

This wouldn’t be the first time we have heard rumors of a Nintendo Direct within the month. We reported on that rumor late last month. However, a solid industry insider, NateTheHate, has reaffirmed that we should see some kind of presentation event taking place before February wraps up.

Thanks to a Reddit post, we’re finding out that NateTheHate was asked about this rumor that he previously mentioned in a podcast episode. But, as NateTheHate points out, we are far from being over with the month of February.

NateTheHate doubles down on a Nintendo Direct in February, just unsure of the specific date for now.
byu/ArcWardenScrub inGamingLeaksAndRumours

Instead, they noted that he has not been digging into exactly when the Nintendo Direct will take place. So, it looks like there are still plans for Nintendo to hold a special presentation this month, but we’re just not clear on a date right now. That should hopefully highlight some of the games and content coming to the current Switch console to help tie us over until the successor console releases.

Again, if there is an announcement of a Direct presentation this month from Nintendo, don’t anticipate anything regarding the Switch 2. That console was unveiled last month, and it confirmed that it will have its own presentation in April. But again, as it stands, there is no confirmation that a Direct is even happening this month. All we have right now are rumors and comments made by insiders. So, it would be best to take all of this as a rumor until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

