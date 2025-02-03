Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Competition #30

For those of you who missed it, Nintendo shared the Nintendo World Championships challenges for the final week of January. As we’ve covered in the past, the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition receives weekly updates in the form of new challenges. These challenges are available for the remainder of the week.

As shown on Nintendo’s news page, Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers who own Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition can now participate in competition #30. As always with the World Championships competitions, Speedrunners have a week to complete this set of challenges. They’ll be live until the 10th of February, and then the next set of challenges will be shared.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is a game that offers 150 challenges from 13 classic NES games. All of these challenges are speedrunning-based challenges that see you compete against players from around the world. But if you’d prefer to keep things local you can also compete with other players at home.

This Week’s Five Challenges:

Super Mario Bros: Lost Levels: Not Lichen It

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link: Monster Slayer

Super Mario Bros: Shoo, Lakitu!

Super Mario Bros. 2: Egg Toss

Kirby’s Adventure: Favorable Wind

For those of you who attempted last week’s challenges – Competition #29, remember to check out the leaderboard. You can watch the top runs from last week’s submissions and maybe shave a few seconds off of your times.

Last Week’s Five Challenges:

Metroid: Quickdraw

The Legend of Zelda: Fire in the Hole

Super Mario Bros. 3: Curtain Call: Iggy

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link: Magic Jar Excavation

Super Mario Bros. 2: Evasion is Key

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will set you back $30 on the eShop and with the weekly updates, it’s well worth the price. Some fans were critical of the naming Nintendo chose for the Nintendo Switch 2, a former PlayStation executive weighed in. Find out more here.