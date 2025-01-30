No, World of Warcraft Isn’t On Xbox Game Pass

The history of World of Warcraft is both deep and complicated. The OG Blizzard team had to put everything they had into making this MMORPG something that wouldn’t just stand out from the crowd but be something that people would want to play for an incredibly long time. Obviously, they were able to pull it off, and to this day, people are still going to Azeroth for adventures, and Activision Blizzard is still cranking out expansions for it. What could be better? Well, if you ask some fans on Reddit, they actually got a notice about “what is better.” Specifically, playing the MMORPG via Xbox Game Pass.

For the record, this wasn’t some random “fan wish” that got a lot of attention on the platform. Instead, it was an actual posting from Xbox on the official Xbox topic that had people thinking it was real. In fact, it had multiple pictures stating that this was something you could do on Xbox Game Pass. However, soon after, the following message was posted by them on that same Reddit Thread:

“Oops, this was our bad. Sorry for the confusion! Blizzard’s World of Warcraft was accidentally included in a Game Pass email, even though it’s not available with the service – a correction email will be sent to those who got the original email soon.”

There’s a lot to process here. While the team did “correct the mistake,” the fact that the mistake was made to such a scale is raising some eyebrows. If it was just a simple “word statement,” you could easily write it off as an error that someone misheard. Instead, it was a set of pictures promising that the game was on Xbox Game Pass, with little icons on one of them stating that you could play it on both PC and Xbox consoles.

As you might expect, fans are indeed asking for this now that the “option has been put in front of them.” The irony is that we know the Xbox line of systems can run MMORPGs, as they recently brought Square Enix’s beloved MMO to the Xbox Series X/S. The question truly is, “Will they want to do it with Blizzard’s MMO?”

It’s hard to say, especially since you’d likely have to have an Xbox Game Pass subscription AND a subscription to the MMORPG to make it work. Plus, if it came via Game Pass, that would mean it would LEAVE the service down the line.

This is definitely something to keep an eye on going forward.