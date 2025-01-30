Gran Turismo 7 Gets New Cars and Expanded Features in New Update

Racing games are unique in the “update market” because, unlike so many other genres, you need to merely make sure that the racing element itself is fine while also possibly adding new rides or courses to each update/expansion. After all, that’s all that racing games are at most times: the ability to race across the world in various cars and have fun doing it. Sure enough, Gran Turismo 7 is continuing to get updates, and update 1.55 is out right now, bringing with it a slate of four cars and some expanded features to what’s already in the title. The PlayStation Blog broke it all down, including dropping the update’s trailer.

As for the cars themselves, one of the new ones you can drive is the Gran Turismo F3500-A.

“The F3500-A is a Gran Turismo original formula machine born from a deep admiration for early 1990s F1 cars. Looking at its construction, the chassis is made from negative molded carbon fiber which was the style at the time. The suspension arrangement also uses a classic layout, featuring horizontally mounted shock absorbers actuated by pushrods and bell cranks. The power unit is a light and compact 3.5L naturally aspirated V12. Using pneumatic valves, it can reach 15,000 rpm, and variable length funnels on the intake system ensure ample torque across the rev range.“

If you’re looking for something a bit more F1 in nature, the Honda Civic Si Extra (EF) ’87 might be the one for you:

“A dominating force on the touring car circuit, this 4th generation Civic features the famous ZC engine. In 1987, the Civic received a full model change, bringing the series into its fourth generation. Often known as the ‘Grand Civic’ or simply by its model code ‘EF’. The exterior retains the broad strokes of the previous model while adding modern touches to the slightly larger body. One of the largest changes was the overhauled platform which brought with it a new 4-wheel double wishbone suspension setup. The wheelbase was also lengthened significantly, allowing drivers to enjoy the car’s sporty handling with more stability.”

The other cars you can drive are the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N ’24 and the Toyota C-HR S ’18. If you want to know what else has been added, Gran Turismo 7 has expanded some of the Café menu options you have, and the team has added three new “World Circuits” for you to race on.

The update is out now for gamers to enjoy.