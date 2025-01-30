Critically Acclaimed Boomer Shooter Turbo Overkill Finally Comes To Consoles

This might just be the ticket to tide you over while waiting for bigger games to arrive this year.

Apogee has shadow dropped Turbo Overkill, which has been on Steam since 2023, on consoles.

As reported by Gematsu, the game is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It retails on console for $ 19.99. It will also briefly on sale on Steam for this console launch.

The game is a pastiche boomer shooter that goes through several familiar motions. Its retro game design is matched with a 90s voxel aesthetic reminiscent of Quake and Unreal, down to the color palette. Subsequently, the story is a mishmash of influences including cyberpunk, post apocalypse, and that mix of grimdark and black comedy found in games like Duke Nukem and Serious Sam.

The story is surprisingly timely alongside being nostalgic, as your playable character Johnny Turbo is a mercenary tasked with taking down a rogue AI that has taken down the city of Paradise.

If it isn’t clear yet, the game premise and tongue-in-cheek narrative really takes a backseat to gameplay, which is where Turbo Overkill really shines. There isn’t anything particularly groundbreaking here, but you get a host of abilities to play around with, including wall-running, dashing, car surfing, grappling hooks, and a chainsaw leg.

Like any good 90s action figure, you can rotate your normal leg for the chainsaw leg at any time to maw your way to any enemies as you jump onto them. Your arm also has hidden mini-rockets, but for much of the game you’ll have to contend with limited ammo by playing smart.

There’s also a Turbo Time slow motion feature, but you’ll find opportunities to learn and master these abilities through the course of the game. Trigger Happy Interactive’s sole developer took the time to polish Turbo Overkill since it debuted in Early Access all the way back in 2022.

Turbo Overkill may have slipped by your notice, but it was one of the critical standouts of 2023, which has now gone on the record books as one of the best years for video game releases. It actually hit one of our listicles at the time, but now, Trigger Happy Interactive and Apogee have the opportunity to reintroduce this game to all console gamers.

Turbo Overkill isn’t particularly long, and it also isn’t expensive. So this just might be the ticket you were looking for while waiting for this year’s bigger releases, such as Monster Hunter Wilds, Grand Theft Auto 6, or the Switch 2. You can check out the console announcement trailer below.