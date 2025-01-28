Fans have been waiting for this fix from since the game launched.

MachineGames has made a big promise to fans of Indiana Jones And The Great Circle.

Responding to a fan airing out their criticism about a bug in the game, the official MachineGames Twitter account replied:

“We plan to release Update 3 in February, which will include fixes to issues which have prevented some players from 100%-ing the game.”

As best as we can tell, the bug that MachineGames is promising to fix involves the quest titled The Great Pearl. This is a bug you encounter in Sukhotai, and that you can accidentally trigger once you enter the city of Sunan.

If the bug is activated, you will find that at a certain point you aren’t able to shimmy across gaps or climb ladders even though you should be able to. You can also softlock your progress, but either way, you may end up finishing the game, and even earning this achievement, but still not get to 100 % even if you earned it.

The bug was reported from since the game launched, but Bethesda and MachineGames had remained silent about it and about how long it would take them to fix it.

Microsoft chose to sneak in Indiana Jones And The Great Circle as one of their biggest titles for 2024, certainly the biggest such single player title in their portfolio. While it wasn’t released in time for nomination in The Game Awards, Microsoft clearly valued its financial success more than such critical accolades.

In fact, we know Indiana Jones And The Great Circle has done exceedingly well, because Disney and LucasArts have already expressed interest in making more video game sequels around the movie timeline. Bethesda, Microsoft, and MachineGames have delivered the proper revival of the Indiana Jones franchise, something even Steven Spielberg wasn’t able to pull off with his movies.

Of course, we hadn’t forgotten that Indiana Jones And The Great Circle is still scheduled to release to the PlayStation 5 sometime in Q1 or Q2 of this Roman calendar year. We imagine MachineGames has been working so that they can deliver the game to PlayStation fans with less bugs if they can. Hopefully they have also had enough time to deliver proper PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements, that won’t force players to choose between five performance options or deal with new bugs from having to work with PSSR and its other unique technologies for the first time.

Bugs or not, Indiana Jones And The Great Circle is still a major success, and a good sign of things to come for Indiana Jones and for Microsoft.