This YouTuber Claims A Charity Using Roblox Could Be Squandering Their Players’ Money

The allegations depict a hierarchy of exploitation, with the children playing the games for charity at the very bottom.

We have a new report of serious allegations surrounding Roblox. But this time, a charity is involved.

Youtuber mrixrt made a one hour documentary revealing his investigation into a few games produced by a very well-known and popular charity, called Comic Relief.

We had previously reported on allegations that Roblox remains unsafe for children, and the company making it has also been misleading their investors and shareholders about their business’ profits and overall feasibility. Since then, Roblox has implemented harsher parental and moderation controls.

If this report by Matthew Ball is correct, Roblox is the most engaged in video game or platform in the industry today, even if it isn’t the most profitable. The industry’s most critically acclaimed titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild and Elden Ring can’t compete with Roblox on this account, and game companies are definitely paying attention to why they are successful here.

For all these reasons combined, even if you don’t play or have no interest in Roblox, we need to take these allegations seriously regarding an industry power player.

But because there are so many layers to these issues, we will also have to simplify mrixrt’s main points and allegations, so most readers will immediately pick up on the situation. For that reason, we’ll be providing a summary below.

Following the pandemic entering its lockdown and quarantine phase, Comic Relief stopped sending celebrities to make videos immersing in marginalized communities, usually in underdeveloped countries around the world. At this time, they discover Roblox, and decide to move their charity funding efforts there.

Comic Relief makes a new program called Kids Relief, making games to get kids involved in charity work themselves. They hire a studio named Wonder Works to make two Roblox games, named Solarpunk Simulator and Kids Relief Simulator, respectively.

However, the kids who play these games, donate, and urge other kids to do the same, are all being exploited three ways to Sunday. On one level, Comic Relief does not put the proper attention to Kids Relief to really educate children on issues like climate change and the developing world.

Instead, Solarpunk Simulator and Kids Relief Simulator employ the same tools other Roblox games use to get children to spend money. On another level, the studio making these games, Wonder Works, also does not show any genuine attempt to make meaningful change for their gamers or the charity.

One may fault bigger AAAs for sincerity or other issues, but initiatives like Activision’s the Call of Duty Endowment are transparent in how they help veterans. Former employees claim the studio fosters a toxic work environment. The company is ran by two influencers (Zach & Megan Letter) who don’t know how to make games, but use these and other projects to push their fanbases to make them money.

Lastly, Roblox itself holds control over everyone else, as their opaque monetization minimizes the actual fundraising Kids Relief can actually make. If mrixrt’s analysis of Roblox’s monetization is correct, every $ 100 that a Roblox player spends on Kids Relief leads to a measly $ 2.28 to 5.56 that can actually be used for charity work. And most of that money is taken by Roblox.

One can question if mrixrt’s research is on the level, so here is a handy list of his sources to verify. If you have a little over an hour, it’s worth hearing how he explains this in detail as well. We’re sharing mrixrt’s video for you below.