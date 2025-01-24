Doom: The Dark Ages Won’t Be The End

id Software has been working on the next chapter for fans of the Doom franchise. We knew that the next game to come out into the marketplace would be Doom: The Dark Ages, and fortunately, we got a new showcase. Just yesterday, Microsoft held its annual Xbox Developer Direct presentation, which featured the new Doom game. The deep dive showcased some gameplay footage, and while it might have helped hype the game up, some might be worried this is the end, with a hiatus on the horizon.

Fortunately, that’s not the case. Doom has had some hiatus in the past. However, after id Software returned and delivered a reboot, the franchise is basking in that glorious limelight. Players love slaughtering demons in a fast-paced, action-packed FPS game. Likewise, it turns out the developers love making them too. Recently, PC Gamer asked if Doom: The Dark Ages was meant to be the final chapter of this latest reboot series.

Speaking with Hugo Martin, the creative director for id Software, PC Gamer learned that this game wasn’t designed to be the end of anything. However, there is nothing the studio is currently eyeing for the future. Instead, the focus is to deliver this game into the marketplace. But it’s reassuring that this game won’t be the final chapter or wrap up this game as a trilogy series.

It isn’t designed to be the end of something. Genuinely, sincerely, we’re really just focused on this right now. But Doom: The Dark Ages isn’t “a period on the end of a sentence. – Hugo Martin

We’ll have to sit tight and see what’s next. Fortunately, we’ll have Doom: The Dark Ages to keep us busy. Unfortunately, what we won’t have with this upcoming installment is multiplayer. As we reported earlier today, it turns out that id Software scrapped the multiplayer component. However, they did so to pour all their resources into a thrilling campaign. Some of the elements they wanted to bring out for a while now are finally being done with this game, thanks to cutting the multiplayer component.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if that was a good move when Doom: The Dark Ages finally drops. For those needing a refresher, Doom: The Dark Ages takes place before the 2016 Doom game. We’ll again step into the role of the Doom Slayer, who is humanity’s last hope when hell invades the kingdom.

Players interested in this game can expect it to drop on May 15, 2025. Once released, players can pick up a copy for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.