The Legend Of Dragoon Gets An Update For The PS5

by

That’s right ! A 25 year old game

The Legend of Dragoon is a PlayStation 1 JRPG that was originally released in 2000. Making the game 25 at the time of writing. It’s impressive then that the game still gets regular updates. The Legend of Dragoon is a PlayStation Plus Premium game and is still available to play on the PlayStation 5 right now. 

As shared by the folks over at PSU. The Legend of Dragoon was originally released on the PlayStation 1 in 2000 to the North American audience. The game has aged somewhat and the experience of playing the game in this day and age is somewhat compromised. Well, that is until very recently. 

The Legend of Dragoon received an update for the PlayStation 5 today. Strangely, the update was not accompanied by any patch notes. There were some issues that Reddit users had reported. After downloading the patch, many state that these issues are no longer present. 

Comment
byu/Azaro1990 from discussion
inlegendofdragoon

The issues were as follows:

  • Character names were followed by nonsensical text. 
  • Sound effects during and after battles appeared to be missing, played at a reduced volume or sounded distorted. 
  • The voiced dialogue was not playing in battles. 
  • Rose’s Magic attacks lead to crashes. 

Again, no specific patch notes were supplied so it’s difficult to know if these issues were specifically addressed or if they were fixed as part of some other core update. Regardless, fans can now enjoy The Legend of Dragoon in an improved state on their PlayStation 5s. 

If you’d like to find out more about The Legend of Dragoon, you’ll find the game’s store page here. Alternatively, we covered how the game ended up being ported to the PS5 and to PlayStation Plus. More details can be found here.

