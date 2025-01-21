Six Games Are Leaving Game Pass On January 31st

Think of it this way, with the departure of these six games spaces are opened up for new games.

It is that time, another Xbox Game Pass update has been shared. As always it features a staggered release. This means that some of the games that have slowly been added to the service in the past are now leaving. So with this announcement comes the list of titles departing from the service.

Xbox announced the new games coming to Game Pass over on the Xbox Wire site. In addition to DLC and Updates they also told subscribers what games are leaving the service. The full list is visible below:

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass On The 31st of January.

Anuchard – Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud Gaming

Broforce Forever – Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud Gaming

Darkest Dungeon – Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud Gaming

Death’s Door – Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud Gaming

Maquette – Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud Gaming

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem – Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud Gaming

As stated above, these are the games leaving Game Pass at the end of January. As always with Game Pass titles, subscribers can add these games to their library and make use of a 20% discount in the process.

On a happier note, the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles was announced. If you’d like to check out what’s in store and get up to speed on Game Pass click here. It is always worth mentioning that it is a good idea to make sure the titles you want to play are available to your tier on Xbox Game Pass.