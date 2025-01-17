Shuhei Yoshida Says Sony Needs Remasters & Remakes To Help With Revenue

Shuhei Yoshida is a very notable name for Sony Interactive Entertainment. This man has been with PlayStation since 1993. Over the years, he’s moved to different projects within the company and even became the president of SIE Worldwide Studios from 2008 to 2019. Recently, Shuhei Yoshida was featured on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, where he commented on why Sony opts to make so many remastered editions.

During their conversation, the topic came up of what some fans might not be aware of. Shuhei Yoshida took the example of Sony bringing out remastered editions, remakes, and ports. For some people, it might be frustrating to see Sony make these moves rather than delivering something new. However, there are a couple of reasons why Sony is keen on delivering these games into the marketplace.

For starters, there is a push to bring even more players to the game. That expands the number of consumers who can dive into the franchise when additional games come out. That’s especially true for PC users who might finally get to try the IP out if they were not adopters of the PlayStation line of consoles.

However, Shuhei Yoshida states that revenue is another significant component of developing remastered editions, remakes, and ports. It was said that making these games is far less costly than if a team opted to create a new big-budget title. Because games cost so much these days, releasing these remastered editions can help add revenue for Sony to further provide resources to development teams for their current new projects.

Shuhei also noted that these remasters, remakes, and ports are typically handled by other teams. This again frees up various teams to explore new games to bring to the marketplace.

In other Sony-related news, it was announced that they had canceled two more live service games from Bluepoint and Bend Studio. Of course, since that announcement, it’s been reported that these cancelations resulted from Concord, as Sony continues to feel its failed launch.