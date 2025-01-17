Xbox Announces Free Play Days Event for Game Pass

The event will run until the 19th of January with discounted prices on these games thereafter.

Free Play Days are events that Xbox hosts. These events allow players to try out games for free for a limited time. Xbox announced yesterday that January’s Free Play Days event will be an EA Sports Takeover available for Game Pass Subscribers.

As shared by Xbox over on the Xbox Wire page. The Free Play Days will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and Core subscriptions. The event will run from 16th of January to the 19th of January.

In order to start playing, players just need to make sure that they are signed into their Xbox Game Pass accounts then navigate to each game’s individual page on the Xbox store and install it.

Once the event ends, participants will be able to purchase the games at a reduced price for a limited time. Here are the participating games:

EA SPORTS FC 25 – Standard Edition

EA SPORTS College Football 25

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25

F1 24

NHL 25

UFC 5

EA SPORTS WRC 24

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

Once again, all of these titles require an Xbox Game Pass Subscription to be downloaded and played. Remember to take advantage of the discounts if the game turns out to be something you enjoy!

