Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Xbox Announces Free Play Days Event for Game Pass

by

The event will run until the 19th of January with discounted prices on these games thereafter.

Free Play Days are events that Xbox hosts. These events allow players to try out games for free for a limited time. Xbox announced yesterday that January’s Free Play Days event will be an EA Sports Takeover available for Game Pass Subscribers. 

As shared by Xbox over on the Xbox Wire page. The Free Play Days will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and Core subscriptions. The event will run from 16th of January to the 19th of January. 

In order to start playing, players just need to make sure that they are signed into their Xbox Game Pass accounts then navigate to each game’s individual page on the Xbox store and install it. 

Once the event ends, participants will be able to purchase the games at a reduced price for a limited time. Here are the participating games:

  • EA SPORTS FC 25 – Standard Edition 
  • EA SPORTS College Football 25
  • EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  • F1 24
  • NHL 25 
  • UFC 5
  • EA SPORTS WRC 24
  • EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

Once again, all of these titles require an Xbox Game Pass Subscription to be downloaded and played. Remember to take advantage of the discounts if the game turns out to be something you enjoy! 

There are also new Xbox Game Pass titles that were released this week. If you would like to find out more click here

The Nintendo Switch  2 was announced yesterday and with it there have been a sea of updates regarding game compatibility and features. If you’d like to stay abreast of the Switch 2 developments click here

Recent Videos

20 Legendary Boss Fights You NEED TO PLAY Before You Die

20 Legendary Boss Fights You NEED TO PLAY Before You Die
10 Times Developers FOOLED Their Entire Fanbase

10 Times Developers FOOLED Their Entire Fanbase
20 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20

20 Best Games You Can Get For UNDER $20
10 Things Games Added for Players WHO NEVER LISTEN

10 Things Games Added for Players WHO NEVER LISTEN
10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR

10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR
10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out

10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out
50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]

50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]
AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE

AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE
10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025

10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025
Category: Tag: , , , , ,