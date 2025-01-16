The Blood Of Dawnwalker Plays Out In A Span Of 30 Days & Nights, But Devs Say There’s No Need To Rush

Apparently the game will keep going if you go past those 30 days and nights.

Rebel Wolves have shared more story and gameplay details for The Blood Of Dawnwalker.

Following yesterday’s big cinematic trailer, which introduced us to the playable character Coen, they have shared this description via press release:

“14th century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It’s a moment of weakness.

In Vale Sangora, somewhere in the forgotten corner of the Carpathian Mountains, vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows, overthrow the feudal lords and claim what they’ve been denied for centuries: freedom, and ultimate power that comes with it.

Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.”

Now, Rebel Wolves also explained that the events of the game occurs in a span of 30 days and 30 nights, and that’s notable because they’re sticking to the premise of Coen fighting vampires. So we can imagine that the most dangerous times for Coen will be at night, whereas the daytime may be relegated to exploration, story, and other elements.

But this suggests that the game would have a real-time mechanic. As reported by MP1st, when Rebel Wolves’ developers were asked about this, they said this:

“The game itself doesn’t have a hard time limit and it doesn’t require you to rush anything.”

“No rushing, it’s not in real time. You will have limited time to complete Coen’s main goal (30 days and 30 nights, in-game), and every quest you finish will move the time forward, but exploring the world doesn’t.”

“All quests, but it will be always clearly telegraphed to the player if an activity moves time forward (and by how much) – players will have control over it. It’s also worth noting that there won’t necessarily be game over after 30 days and 30 nights, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves yet. That’s all I can say for now.”

The 30 day period is basically all the time Coen has to save his family, so what they imply from all of this is that we may already expect good and bad endings, based on if Coen succeeds within those 30 days or not.

In any case, it doesn’t sound like there’s a real time or time travel component to The Blood Of Dawnwalker. We won’t get ahead of Rebel Wolves here, and we’re looking forward as much as you for what else they show us.