Cyberpunk 2077 Impressive Numbers Show Fans Are Ready For A Sequel

Cyberpunk 2077 was a highly anticipated game prior to its launch. Fans were coming off from The Witcher 3 and its expansions. CD Projekt Red was also ready to step outside of The Witcher franchise and deliver something new, with so many fans eager that this new game would deliver an experience that was on par or even better than what the studio’s previous RPG offering.

However, we are all aware of what happened. Cyberpunk 2077 was a mess at launch. After a series of delays, CD Projekt Red pushed the game out, which was a bad move. Reviews and fans shredded the game for its poor optimization and the mass amount of bugs. Sony even outright pulled the game from its digital storefront.

Fortunately, CD Projekt Red pushed forward and delivered a slew of updates to turn the game around. Over the years, fans have been enjoying Night City, and thanks to a report from Tech4Gamers, we’re learning that the Steam copy of the game is still reaching 70,000 concurrent players. That’s incredibly impressive and shows players are enjoying the work CD Projekt Red put into this title.

With this many concurrent players on one platform years after the game initially launched, it shows that there will undoubtedly be plenty of interest for a sequel. Of course, we might see a slight bump in numbers enjoying this game simply due to the recent surprise update.

Of course, we already know that a sequel is in the works. CD Projekt Red opened up a new studio in Boston that focuses on the next franchise installment. However, we know nothing about what this next game will offer. Instead, the next major game we’ll likely see come out from the studio will be The Witcher 4. That title is not only in full production but also recently received its debut trailer during The Game Awards 2024.