Forzon Horizon 3 Servers Are Still Online Despite It Being Delisted

Forza Horizon 3 was a wildly popular racing game when it was released. Sadly, the game was delisted in 2020. However, that didn’t mean the end for the game. It was still playable because the developer Playground Games committed to maintaining the servers.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant. Redditors were concerned that Forza Horizon 3 would go the way of Forza Horizon 1 and 2 when the game was delisted. Those fears came to a head when EntranceFuzzy9868 noticed that certain online features were unavailable. Despite the game and its DLC being delisted by Microsoft in 2020, online services were still available well after that point.

After EntranceFuzzy9868 original post on Reddit went live it became a fairly active topic in the Forza subreddit. However, a member of the Playground Games Community team responded stating that the servers had been rebooted and that the issues should be resolved. The community responded in kind and expressed their surprise.

It is quite heartening to see that in a wave of terminated servers and delisted games. Not all companies are operating the same way. Playground’s team deserves all the appreciation and accolades for honouring their commitment to online services where others might not have.

Microsoft will sadly be terminating 9 games’ servers in February. Most of those games have already been delisted and are no longer available to purchase but some are still available through Game Pass. If you’d like to find out more then click here.