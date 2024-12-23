Slitterhead Now Has A Demo Available

There is never a shortage of games that seem to be left out simply because players are unsure if it’s for them. Sometimes, you might find players scooping up these games when prices dwindle. However, it’s hopeful from the folks at Bokeh Game Studio that you might give Slitterhead a chance sooner rather than later. They have a new demo available, giving you a taste of the game before deciding whether you want to purchase a copy.

Thanks to Bloody Disgusting, we’re finding out that Slitterhead now has a demo across PCs and consoles. That’s great to hear if you haven’t picked up a copy of the game and have been on the fence about whether you want to try this one out or not. Best of all, the demo allows players to continue on their save to the full game. So, if you have been enjoying the gameplay during your time on the demo, you can still keep the progression rolling by purchasing the game.

Furthermore, to make the purchase a little more enticing, the developers have discounted the game on both PC and PlayStation consoles. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S platform. Regardless, the demo might still entice you to make the purchase.

In Slitterhead, players take the role of an entity known as Hyoki, whose goal is to take out these mysterious enemies known as Slitterheads. While the game received mixed reviews, so many players were keen on checking it out initially because of the game director, Keiichiro Toyama, who had previously delivered the Silent Hill and Siren franchises. In the meantime, you can find a trailer for Slitterhead in the video embedded below.