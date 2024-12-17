Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Director Asks Fans To Stop Making “Inappropriate” Mods

There are multiple elements of the video game community that are to be praised. Whether developers or publishers wish to admit it or not, the gamers themselves are not just a key part in helping the games succeed, but they are the measuring stick as to what works, what doesn’t, and how far you can go to truly surprise them. After all, they’ve seen a lot. Another aspect that is important is the raw passion and fun that gamers have for certain titles, making things like mods for them to “spice things up,” bringing us to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth because it has a bit of a “mod problem.”

You may recall that at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was given its January 2025 release date, which made many fans happy, as they didn’t have a PS5 to play the game on originally. However, if you were hoping that, like with many other PC titles, the game would get official mod support, you would be sadly mistaken. In a chat with Epic Games, director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed the official stance of Square Enix regarding modding and made a key request to fans:

“While the team has no plans for official in-game mod support, we respect the creativity of the modding community and welcome their creations—though we ask modders not to create or install anything offensive or inappropriate.”

Gee, that clearly was “off the cuff” and didn’t have anything to do with real-life events in the slightest. Right? Right…?

Yeah, obviously, this is a reference to certain things that fans have done in the PS5 version of the game, not to mention the previous entry in the remake saga that’s also on PC, where fans had “a bit too much fun’ with the character models.

Now, to be fair, some of it was honestly rather basic modding support. There were new outfits put in; some people were able to change certain characters’ hairstyles, and so on. Then, there were those who made “special videos” featuring characters like Tifa Lockhart, which set the internet on fire, especially in Italy. If you know, you know.

While it’s nice to hope that the PC version won’t get inundated with those kinds of mods, it’s important to remember that Square Enix won’t be able to stop them without some serious rules being broken, and there are always ways to get around those rules.

Sorry, Mr. Director, those mods are definitely coming, especially those focused on Tifa.