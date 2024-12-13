Sonic X Shadow Generations Drops Special Movie DLC With Keanu Reeves

There was a lot going on yesterday, and that meant that certain announcements kind of got “washed over” due to things like The Game Awards. It happens. But that’s also why we’re here to help ensure you didn’t miss out on some of the bigger pieces that also “slipped by you.” For example, Sonic X Shadow Generations has been teasing a certain piece of content for a while, and now, it’s finally out. We’re talking about the special DLC content featuring Keanu Reeves as Shadow The Hedgehog in the game, inspired by the upcoming movie. If you’re game for a unique tie-in experience, you can get it now.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, this version of Shadow, complete with Keanu Reeves voiceover, finds himself in a different version of the world, one that is inspired by the setting of the third live-action film. Due to this, he’ll need to fight his way out and get home. However, that won’t be easy, as G.U.N. is there to try and stop him. However, they can’t stop the “Ultimate Lifeform.”

🚨 Shadow is transported to a new dimension to defeat G.U.N.! Play a unique level inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog 3, featuring Keanu Reeves’ voice!



Now available in the SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS Digital Deluxe Edition on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/qDQaQYWPIq pic.twitter.com/mjAGTyYK8f — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 13, 2024

It’s honestly really cool to hear Keanu Reeves in the video game space again, and he does feel like the natural voice of Shadow The Hedgehog; we even get to hear him say “Chaos Control” for the first time, which is awesome, and definitely not the last time we’ll hear him say that. To get the extra level, you need to either purchase the DLC, or get the Digital Deluxe version of Sonic X Shadow Generations, where it’ll be naturally included. The choice is yours. The game has been doing incredibly since its launch, quickly selling over a million units, which further added to the success of SEGA and its partners in 2024.

Yet, as we’ve noted, its success isn’t potentially over just yet. For in just one week, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will drop in theaters, and it’s currently projected to be the #1 movie at the box office when it drops, even beating out a big Disney live-action film. That should show you just how anticipated it is and how much fans want to see the story of Shadow the Hedgehog in live-action form. Oh, and Keanu Reeves being in the film probably helps, too. Everyone loves Keanu! He’s breathtaking!

Jokes aside, early teases for the film promise an emotional and action-packed experience, with plenty of teases for what might come next for the franchise. You might say this new DLC content is a teaser for things to come.