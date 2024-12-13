Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Project Century Is The Latest Game From Yakuza/Like A Dragon’s RGG Studio

by

RGG Studio’s future lies in Japan’s past.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed Project Century.

Sega has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming title. The game seems to be set in turn of the century Japan, and it isn’t quite clear if there will be a direct or tangential connection to the Yakuza / Ryu Ga Gotoku / Like A Dragon games.

It’s the latest expansion of the studio, since their success in bringing their Like A Dragon games to multiple platforms. In this year, they released Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is set to release before this year’s end. They also recently announced Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, also coming in 2025.

It does look like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is willing to stretch things further for Project Century, as we see a considerably greater amount of violence than even their Yakuza games. This may reflect the game’s setting, as Japan certainly experience turmoil in the period they were transitioning towards modernity.

There also seems to be fantasy or science fiction elements to this title, as one of the enemies show is definitely larger than would be considered realistic.

One may look back to anime Samurai X’s Kyoto arc for what would be a similar setting, and could hint at least partly at what Sega is going for. It’s also possible that the setting will be a little nearer to the present, in that it’s around the same time as that of Godzilla Minus One.

We also noticed that the trailer doesn’t have the side missions and mini-games that the Yakuza/Like A Dragon games are known for. That may be to be revealed later, but is it possible that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is planning to make a completely different game this time?

The protagonist is unnamed, and doesn’t even face the viewer throughout the trailer. We instead are deliberately given a direct view of the protagonist’s jacket, which may have another meaning in relation to the game’s name and themes.

With Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio now emerging as Sega’s big AAA Japan based studio, it seems we should be looking forward to a new generation of games from them, for at least the next few years.

While the Yakuza games haven’t quite gotten as huge as the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Sega has picked up enough of a captive fanbase to finally give Sega a broader direction to take.

Recent Videos

20 Best Christmas Gifts For Gamers [2024]

20 Best Christmas Gifts For Gamers [2024]
Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered - Before You Buy

Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered - Before You Buy
Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy

Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy
10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES

10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES
20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE
UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE

UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE
Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy

Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , ,