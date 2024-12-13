Project Century Is The Latest Game From Yakuza/Like A Dragon’s RGG Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed Project Century.

Sega has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming title. The game seems to be set in turn of the century Japan, and it isn’t quite clear if there will be a direct or tangential connection to the Yakuza / Ryu Ga Gotoku / Like A Dragon games.

It’s the latest expansion of the studio, since their success in bringing their Like A Dragon games to multiple platforms. In this year, they released Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is set to release before this year’s end. They also recently announced Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, also coming in 2025.

It does look like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is willing to stretch things further for Project Century, as we see a considerably greater amount of violence than even their Yakuza games. This may reflect the game’s setting, as Japan certainly experience turmoil in the period they were transitioning towards modernity.

There also seems to be fantasy or science fiction elements to this title, as one of the enemies show is definitely larger than would be considered realistic.

One may look back to anime Samurai X’s Kyoto arc for what would be a similar setting, and could hint at least partly at what Sega is going for. It’s also possible that the setting will be a little nearer to the present, in that it’s around the same time as that of Godzilla Minus One.

We also noticed that the trailer doesn’t have the side missions and mini-games that the Yakuza/Like A Dragon games are known for. That may be to be revealed later, but is it possible that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is planning to make a completely different game this time?

The protagonist is unnamed, and doesn’t even face the viewer throughout the trailer. We instead are deliberately given a direct view of the protagonist’s jacket, which may have another meaning in relation to the game’s name and themes.

With Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio now emerging as Sega’s big AAA Japan based studio, it seems we should be looking forward to a new generation of games from them, for at least the next few years.

While the Yakuza games haven’t quite gotten as huge as the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Sega has picked up enough of a captive fanbase to finally give Sega a broader direction to take.