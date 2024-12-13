Elden Ring Nightreign Announced As A Co-op Action Game

FromSoftware has a massive following, and it was bound to be preparing a new thrilling release sooner rather than later. Coming off their incredibly successful Elden Ring and Armored Core games, many players wondered what would be next. Well, it turns out that the next game is set to be a co-op experience called Elden Ring Nightreign.

If you recall, Bandai Namco Entertainment filed trademarks for a Nightreign title not too long ago. During The Game Awards, we were finally given a sneak peek at this upcoming game. This is another title set within the Elden Ring IP, but it focuses on a cooperative multiplayer experience.

Now, the trailer was only just shown off, so it might be a little while before some actual details of what players can expect when the game drops. However, from what little footage we have received so far, it does give off the same type of challenging gameplay we’d come to expect from this talented team.

At any rate, while we wait for more information to surface online, there is a release window. Unless there are unexpected delays, the developers aim to launch Elden Ring Nightreign sometime next year, 2025, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

In the meantime, if you missed out on The Game Awards stream then you can find the new trailer drop for Elden Ring Nightreign in the video we have embedded below. Likewise, you can find a recap of the livestream right here.