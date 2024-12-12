Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza Drops New Details About Side Quests

One of the beautiful elements the Yakuza games that SEGA makes is that it’s not afraid to go and pull big swerves within the main storyline so that you can go have fun and do basically whatever the heck you want. That might sound odd when you think about how this is a game about gangsters and such, but when you have a game titled Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, can you really just go and follow the basic structure of a story? Or, do you live it up vicariously through your gamers and see how much weird stuff they can get into? That’s what we thought.

Anyway, SEGA has dropped some new videos and details about what you can do in the game, and Gematsu was kind enough to share it all with us! Let’s start with one that is “perfect” for this series: The Minato Girls. Basically, one of your crewmembers dreams of going out with The Minato Girls, so Goro Majima decides to help him make it happen. You’ll need to go and mingle with five beautiful women and talk with them enough so you can get their numbers, so you can then set up a party for your crewmate. Stills from this side quest highlight that things will jump into the live-action space at times for this, so be ready for that.

Then, there is the “If I Weren’t An Idol” quest, which is described like this:

“Majima comes across a young man agonizing over whether to join an idol’s bus tour. He senses that the boy is madly in love but too afraid to act on it, so Majima decides to tag along and encourage him. However, what starts as a fun experience with a bunch of idol fans slowly takes a turn for the worse…”

Yeah, that sounds like typical Goro hijinks, and it doesn’t end there! Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will also have you doing all manner of minigames to help build up your credit and make you some money, which is what every pirate needs on the high seas! It’s true! Between the series’ classic minigame of karaoke to doing some kart racing, delivering meals, and more, Goro will have his hands full both on and off the ship.

Oh, and you can dress up Goro in all manner of outfits to show off “certain styles.” We’re sure you’ll find something that you think “fits him well” when the game arrives next year.