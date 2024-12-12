Rumor: Half-Life 3 Announcement In Tonight’s The Game Awards

Hell, who knows if its believable, here it is.

We picked up a rumor that has to be way too good to be true, but we’ll go ahead and share it.

Nima Zeighami posted this on Twitter a few hours ago:

“The rumor I heard, and I am not kidding here, is that Gabe will be there to announce Half-Life 3.

I personally don’t believe it. But that could be what Jason’s talking about!”

Zeighami lists himself as a former employee of Apple, EPSON, and several less known VR companies on his Twitter profile. He is current VP of Products at tech company Infinite Reality.

Zeighami was responding to a story going around that Jason Schreier was hyping up at least two games that fans will be excited to see appearing in tonight’s The Game Awards. We already know Borderlands 4 will be shown at the event, so that may already cover one of those titles. Schreier did make it clear that it wasn’t Bloodborne in any form.

Zeighami did keep talking to other people on Twitter as well. He explained to someone asking that he was personally told this by another person, but that person does not work for Valve.

He also responded to another thread that he did not coordinate talking about this rumor with other people who have been talking about a potential Half-Life 3. Apparently, at least one other person named Half-Life 3, one person claimed it would be a new Half-Life game, and there’s a fourth person fans believe alluded to it even though they didn’t name the game?

In any case, when we chose to run this story we may have been skeptical, but we were not 100 % sure that it was untrue. That’s because we have been reporting for months now about dataminers talking about Valve making a new Half-Life game.

Two Valve dataminers, GabeFollower and Tyler McVicker, have gone on record to claim that that new Half-Life game is Half-Life 3. They didn’t find any data that directly uses that name, but it is the conclusion that they have made based on what information they do have.

It was literally only last month that Valve themselves admitted in a documentary they produced that they regret not going forward with a Half-Life 3. Getting caught up with all their achievements from Half-Life 2, as well as the market failures of the subsequent episodes, and the explosion of Steam, they very well did see the many prototypes and ideas they came up with slip away.

But it’s now 20 years after Half-Life 2, and technology has progressed to the point that Valve must surely have everything they need to meet that original vision. Valve did destroy the internet when they announced Half-Life 2. Let’s see if they decide they want to do that again.