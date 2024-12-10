Sony Might Add A Second Screen to Players Setups

Sony has been releasing new updates, features and games at an astonishing rate recently. It’s been a great time for fans and new owners, especially around the 30th Anniversary of the PlayStation. But there are also some exciting rumours circulating at the moment. One such rumour is that PlayStation players might be able to use their mobile devices as a second display.

As reported by Game Rant. Sony has recently filed a patent that hints at the renewed utility that makes use of players’ mobile devices and the Sony app. This is likely linked to Sony’s new focus on smart gaming developments that cater to a player’s needs based on external stimuli. Sony has filed several patents recently, including one that focuses on the ability to alter a game’s difficulty based on a player’s heart rate.

Sony’s newest patent seems to be a focus on complementary media to accompany the game. This is similar to the Nintendo DS which used its second screen for hints, inventory, maps, special controls and a variety of other features. So it’s not exactly a new concept. Something that appeared in this patent was a visual that described local game streaming. A feature that has been present since the PSP, but is now focused on the use of a phone and controller. This is problematic however because Sony is not the only company that makes use of this technology. There are several existing services that offer game streaming be it local or cloud-based.

Regardless, it’s interesting to see what technologies Sony is currently focusing on. If you’d like to read up on some of the other recent Sony patents then click here.