Phasmophobia Final Event For 2024 Brings The Winter’s Jest

Phasmophobia became a big hit when it was first released. This game came out during the height of the pandemic when we were all stuck inside and away from friends. So, there was a real need for multiplayer games. Fortunately, the game is still finding quite a bit of success, thanks to new events like the Winter’s Jest.

The game is still in early access, but it’s receiving one more update before we officially kick off 2025. This new event unveiled to the public directly from Kinetic Games is bringing the game maps into the festive holiday season. Winter’s Jest will be coming to the game on December 12, 2024, and will be around until December 31, 2024. Likewise, this event will again ask Ghost Hunters to work together as you seek to unlock new rewards.

While dealing with a survival horror game, Kinetic Games is keeping up with the season. We’re getting snow-covered maps, with Bleasdale Farmhouse, 6 Tanglewood Drive, Maple Lodge Campsite, and Point Hope receiving the wintery treatment.

As always, Ghost Hunters will work together to track down sinister ghosts, but you’ll also find optional objectives available to help add points toward the Community Goal. Once the goal is reached, you’ll be able to interact with the Event Altar to claim the rewards.

If you were involved with the previous Blood Moon event, the developers want to ensure they have listened to the community’s feedback. As a result, they have made various improvements, such as auto-claiming event rewards, improved community scoring, and overall improved rewards for individual players.

Hopefully, this will make the new Winter’s Jest event a little more enjoyable when it kicks off this week. That said, if you haven’t picked Phasmophobia up yet, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. As mentioned, this is a horror game where players work together using various tools to identify different ghosts haunting a location.

