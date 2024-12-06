Hazelight Studios Rumored To Showcase Its Next Game During The Game Awards

Hazelight Studios is a rather well-known studio. Or, at the very least, if you don’t know them by name, you’re familiar with their games. So far, they have two titles under their banner, and we might see the next title project unveiled during this year’s Game Awards event. Of course, we’ll have to wait for the award ceremony to kick off next week to find out whether that’s the case.

Again, if you’re unfamiliar with the studio by their name alone, you should know their games. These folks have brought out A Way Out and It Takes Two. Both games did well in the marketplace and share a similar gameplay setup. To enjoy these games, you are required to have a secondary player. Its gameplay is about working together to reach new areas or complete objectives. So, we expect that trend to follow with the next installment coming out into the marketplace.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out today that Billbil-Kun might have spilled the beans that their next game is going to be showcased this month. Billbil-Kun is known to share leaked information, so while it’s not official, they have a solid track record. Regardless, it’s believed that the next game will be unveiled soon, and it’s apparently called Split Fiction.

Beyond that, a rumor suggests we’ll see the game launch on March 6, 2025. So if it does get showcased this month, then we don’t have too much of a wait before we’re actually able to play it. This month’s big event, known for revealing new games, is The Game Awards, set to take place on December 12, 2024. During this event, we should get a few notable game announcements, with Hazelight Studios likely being one of them highlighted. Hopefully it will also come with confirmation as to when we can expect the game to release.