Ubisoft Shareholders Reportedly Considering Buyout Terms

Ubisoft has been struggling a bit lately. The company might have stumbled over the past few releases it has put into the marketplace, but there is hope it can turn itself around. However, a new move towards Ubisoft’s bright future could come in the form of a buyout. A report has surfaced online suggesting that terms are currently being considered.

According to Reuters, the Guillemot family and Tencent are considering a buyout. However, they have not come to an agreement on the actual buyout terms. The report suggests that Ubisoft’s Guillemot family wishes to remain in control of the company. Of course, Tencent is not quite fond of that idea.

Instead, Tencent is pushing for more say on various aspects of the company if they go through with the buyout. So, whether they can comfortably take a seat at the table and make board decisions could be the determining factor in whether this buyout comes to fruition or not.

While Reuters reached out for official statements, none were offered regarding the buyout interests. This news also comes shortly after our recent report on the potentially leaked Yves Guillemot letter to Ubisoft employees, which doesn’t quite paint a pretty picture.

We’re certainly interested in seeing how Ubisoft’s future turns out. Right now, in terms of their upcoming games, quite a bit of attention is being paid to Assassin’s Creed Shadows. That title was supposed to be released this year but has since been delayed, with the new release date targeted for February 14, 2025.

Depending on how well this game does, it could give Ubisoft some relief. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, the title will put players in 16th-century Japan, where they will again follow a battle between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order. We’re also going to get two perspectives in this game as you control both a shinobi and a samurai in the narrative campaign. Of course, some fans might be a little worried if the game will deliver expectations. A Ubisoft producer recently noted that half the team working on Assassin’s Creed is new to development.

Again, we’ll get our hands on this game in February of next year. When it drops into the marketplace, it’ll be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.