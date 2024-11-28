PC Game Pass Is Now $1 For 2 Weeks

Xbox has announced that its two-week PC Game Pass for $1 deal is back. This was discontinued prior to the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and now is back just in time for the festive season.

As announced by Xbox, PC gamers can join PC Game Pass for two weeks at the low price of $1. PC Game Pass allows players to have access to games on day one. The experience is built for PC Players, provided they don’t mind installing the Xbox app. Windows 10 is a minimum requirement.

Those who choose to subscribe will have access to hit games such as:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Halo

Fallout

Minecraft

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Dirt 5

Stalker 2

Elder Scrolls

Forza

Dead Cells

Nine Sols

Gears of War

Doom

Genshin Impact

Age of Empires II

Sifu

Microsoft Flight Simulator

There are many many more games to offer, so it’s always worth checking out the catalog over on the Xbox website. If you choose this deal at the right time you could also have the option to Play Indiana Jones and The Great Circle on launch. This deal is perfect for those who want catch up on their back catalog.

Xbox adds new games to Game Pass every month, these are available to different tiers. If you would like to find out more about the Xbox Game Pass offerings that are available this month check out this article.