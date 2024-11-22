Fallout 4: Project Mojave Team Has Canceled The Ambitious Mod

There are a plethora of mods available for some of your favorite games. However, some mods give players a complete DLC-sized experience. Fallout 4, for instance, just had one release not long ago with Fallout: London. Now, another team that had been working on Fallout 4: Project Mojave has decided to throw in the towel. We might have to wait and see if another group opts to pick up the pieces and continue with the project or if it will remain as just an early access build.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fallout 4: Project Mojave, this fan project aimed to bring locations from Fallout New Vegas into the latest mainline Fallout installment. It was an ambitious project, but one that would give players another area to explore freely. We might have even seen other mods come in to further flesh out the area with more quests and NPCs. Regardless, the game mod is no longer in the works, as reported by DSOgaming.

It’s noted that the conversion mod was just too overwhelming for the team to get through fully. Instead, the early access build is all we’ll get. Perhaps we’ll eventually see more modders decide to pick this game project up and see if it makes it through the finish line. Of course, if you have yet to dive into Fallout 4’s latest conversion mod that turned heads, you can do so now on the PC platform.

Of course, I’m referring to Fallout: London. This was a full conversion mod that offered gamers a new location, characters, items, storyline, and more. Unfortunately, the game mod is only available for the PC platform, so you’re out of luck if you want to enjoy this game on console platforms.