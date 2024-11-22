Datamining Implies Rockstar Is Updating Bully For PC (Possibly For GTA +)

The reason they’re taking interest in this now might be staring us all right in the face.

Rockstar seems to be pushing a new update for Bully.

As reported by RockstarIntel, dataminer Tez2 noticed that Rockstar added a development branch for Bully on their PC client and launcher. The data doesn’t show that an update was put forward yet, but they may push one or more updates soon.

The mobile port of this 2006 game was added to Grand Theft Auto + in August of this year. This means, if you have a Grand Theft Auto + subscription, on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, you can play the mobile version of Bully by logging your account onto your phone.

Rockstar also announced that they would be bringing Grand Theft Auto + to PC very soon, with similar entitlements to what PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S subscribers already have. Now that could mean Grand Theft Auto + PC subscribers could also get the mobile versions of Bully, but this move seems to point to them wanting to make use of that PC version.

And if that were the case, Rockstar has to put the work in to fix Bully now, because the version that is available on Rockstar’s PC client/launcher is buggy and prone to crashes. This would certainly not be a surprise to anyone who bought Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but maybe that has something to do with this too.

Rockstar may still be acting shady on who should get credit for it, but they did push updates recently that fixed many of the problems with that collection. And there may be questions if Rockstar could have pushed those updates much earlier, but this news may hint that they are now taking interest in fixing their older games to resell or reuse them.

So, it would not be out of the question if Rockstar has retained Video Games Deluxe’s services to work on Bully, after they successfully pushed their Classic Lighting update on the mobile version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This is definitely speculatory on our part, and how knows? Maybe Grover Street Games is still willing to work with Rockstar after everything, and they’re the ones doing this.

The possibility that Rockstar is doing this work themselves seems quite low, as they themselves are focused on the pending launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. That launch may come with a lot of things that they want to sell to consumers alongside it, such as new Grand Theft Auto + subscriptions. And with that, it suddenly makes sense that Rockstar is suddenly taking interest in their old games again.