Xbox Free Play Days Has 6 Games Available For Free This Weekend

by

Enjoy the weekend with these games.

Who here is ready for the weekend? Are you tired of the grind from the week and need to unwind with a good video game? Fortunately, there are some free title offerings from Xbox. Today, the folks at Xbox Wire have unveiled what games are offered for the Free Play Days this weekend. You can dive into the games right now and will continue to enjoy them through the end of Sunday.

If you’re unfamiliar with Xbox’s Free Play Days, Microsoft puts together a few free games to try out. These are titles that you would normally have to purchase to enjoy them. However, for a few days, there is a free trial for players to try out. You just need to have a membership to one of the Xbox Game Pass tiers. That said, if you have that in order, check out the games that will be free to play below.

Xbox Free Play Days

  • F1 24
  • NHL 25 Standard Edition
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Hell Let Loose

Those games are now available to try out, but again, you will need an Xbox Game Pass subscription membership. You can dive into these games now until Sunday, November 24, at 11:59 PM Pacific. So, hopefully, that gives you enough time to decide whether the game is worth the purchase to continue the fun after the weekend comes to an end.

To find these games for free, you will need to visit their store pages. From there, click on the Subscriptions tab and select the Free Play Days collection.

Of course, there are also various Black Friday deals going on right now. You can score some incredible video game deals on the cheap. We have a breakdown of the best gaming deals right now for Black Friday right here. Included is a highlight of Xbox’s current Black Friday promo sale.

