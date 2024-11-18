Destiny 2 Revenant Act 2 Gets A Trailer

You might think that the title from Bungie is “over” now that its “Final Shape” has taken form. However, that was just the final part of a years-long storyline that Bungie had been crafting. The company stated previously that it would continue to drop new content for players to enjoy so that its live-service entry could continue on. Tomorrow, the next phase of content will help prove that, as Destiny 2 Revenant Act 2 will drop, giving players new weapons to use as they go through a familiar yet different prison while enduring everything that’s thrown at them.

A new trailer for Destiny 2 Revenant Act 2 dropped today, and it highlighted how the game’s new content will feature you going through the Tomb of Elders and attempting to survive the numerous waves of foes that lie within. As you do that, you’ll be watched by the Warden of this prison, who clearly has plans for you.

As you can see, the title embraces the roguelike nature of past content and other games, and Bungie confirmed last week that the game will feature both old and new bosses for you to take down. Plus, as the trailer highlighted, you’ll have plenty of new weapons to unleash on foes, including ones that summon black holes! Neat.

However, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any new enemies to take on, as the Dread will be there, as will “updated” versions of past enemies from similar content that the game series has had in the past.

Like the River’s Lair content, Bungie confirmed that everything will happen in phases. Or, in this case, rooms/encounters. You’ll be taken through the prison one encounter at a time and have to endure whatever it is that you come across. Once you complete an entire round, the Warden will reward you for your efforts. Then, you’ll go right back to the prison and start everything over again, just with slightly better stuff to help you get through this time.

Oh, but the Warden isn’t just there to give you stuff. You can attempt to “game the system” by facing foes at higher difficulties to get better loot, gaining the Warden’s “favor” in the process. Or, you can get their “punishment” and see the difficulty of the next loop lowered.

Clearly, this content is perfect for those who enjoy roguelike titles and want another unending wave of challenge and conflict to deal with. The Tomb of Elders challenge will only last a short time, so be sure to get your licks in before it’s gone.