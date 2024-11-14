Bandai Namco Is Asking Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Players For Suggestions On DLC Content

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has recently been one of the biggest hits in the gaming space. After all, it sold over 3 million units in just one day and likely is well over 4 million, if not 5 million, by now. Oh, and yes, that means that its sales are OVER 9000!!!!! Anyway, with the game out and the various updates and nerfs going on to ensure it’s a balanced affair, the next topic of discussion is DLC. We know that Bandai Namco will inundate the game with various DLC packs over the next few years at least, as that’s how they’ve handled this series’ gaming content for a long time.

However, as noted by a special survey that went out the other day, Bandai Namco is asking YOU, the players, to help shape what the DLCs will be like in certain ways.

We already know that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will be adding to its roster. On the game’s Steam page, they highlight at least twenty new characters, including ones from movies, TV shows, and the brand-new anime that is slowly dropping right now. However, the survey gives more in-depth options about what players can ask for or get.

For example, there are mentions of “consumables” that can be used in combat to heal. That was a big deal at first, as certain characters had a “broken” way of combat that made it almost impossible for them to die, even if they were up against the top-tier characters on the roster.

Other things the survey offers for DLC options include not just new characters but new story scenarios, more soundtrack options, new areas to fight in, more outfits or equipment to give your favorite characters, items to increase how much experience you get, art from the game and anime, and more.

What comes of this is obviously something we’ll have to wait and see unfold. However, Bandai Namco asking fans to help create the “perfect package” of DLC content is a wise idea. First, they know they have millions of people playing the game in some form or another. So, if they have do things right with the DLC, many of them will likely be up for buying it, the season pass, or whatever else they potentially offer, so long as it’s meaningful.

The last thing they want to do is alienate the fanbase and make frivolous choices with its paid extra content, as we’ve seen how that affected a certain other Bandai Namco fighting title recently…