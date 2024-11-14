Phil Spencer Speaks On Why Xbox Delayed Avowed

Xbox is still chugging along despite some first-party video game titles reaching rival platforms. However, if you were keen on picking up Avowed from the talented folks at Obsidian Entertainment, you might have been bummed to hear the game was being pushed out of the calendar year. It was unveiled this past summer that the new intended launch date for this upcoming RPG wouldn’t be until February 2025.

Today, we’re learning more about why the game was pushed back. Thanks to a report from VGC, which credits Game File’s interview with Phil Spencer, it seemed the delay was because there were just too many heavy hitters this year. Phil Spencer noted that they couldn’t afford to bring the game out because of all the content coming out during the last half of the year. It was noted that there was the Diablo expansion, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Indian Jones and the Great Circle release and that there were likely too many titles to throw Avowed into the mix.

After considering the releases, it was decided that Xbox needed to make adjustments and plan for the game they had coming out. As a result, Avowed was decided to get pushed back, allowing the developers even more time to work on the game. So, it wasn’t a move due to bugs or issues that would prompt developers to delay the game. But hopefully, this extra time will ensure the game is free from any glaring issues.

Obsidian Entertainment is set to release Avowed on February 18, 2025. When the game launches, it will be available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, we know that Microsoft is not withholding franchises from reaching rival platforms. We could eventually see Avowed land on something like the PlayStation 5. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the game from the video we have embedded below.