PlayStation May Have Something Big Planned This December

by

Something big might be cooking.

The 30th Anniversary of the PlayStation is just around the corner and with it are the hopes for special celebrations and products celebrating the legendary console. Speculation is already flying about. But fans are clearly desperate for something.

It may be a bit of a reach, but Fidler_2K over on Reddit shared an observation: In the Play Has No Limits | PS5 video shared by PlayStation on November 12th, 2024. An arrivals board can be seen with the date December 3rd 2024. It’s not a common practice for PlayStation to make announcements in December and this little Easter Egg may hint at a new arrival.

We already know that PlayStation is releasing a 30th anniversary edition PlayStation 5, but it appears that that alone is not enough to satisfy fans. Check your expectations though, it’s unlikely to be a massive game release or announcement trailer. It’s most likely going to be some form of anniversary celebration.

This is only speculation, however, so take it with a grain of salt. There were rumours that a state of play might be coming towards the end of the year, but given that there was one in September it’s unlikely those rumours were referring to a State of Play in December.

Speaking of previous leaks, there were rumblings in September of a PlayStation Vita successor, read more here. Sony has also announced that they’re discounting the PlayStation 5 Slim for the Holiday Season. Find out more here.

