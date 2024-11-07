Xbox 360 Owners Are Having Trouble Getting Online

The Xbox 360 might seem somewhat antiquated at this point, but it still has a very healthy user base. Classics never go out of style of course.

Microsoft made it possible to add two-factor authentication a while back. The Xbox 360 didn’t support it and this created issues for users. Microsoft’s solution was to allow users to sign in to their account on another device and generate a random password. That system has worked relatively well, but now users are reporting that they’re having issues logging in at all. It’s not just one or two either. An Xbox support page on Reddit has hundreds of replies.

Despite the fact that the Xbox 360 marketplace closed in July, users can still download games that they already own. Now that this issue has arisen they can’t do that either.

On examining the Reddit thread Xbox 360 owners seem to have tried multiple different methods to get back online. From factory resetting the consoles to contacting Xbox Support through MS Support Chat and Twitter. One User shared a post from Xbox support on Twitter that said:

So while we wait for Microsoft to resolve the issue, all we can do is log a complaint via the official avenues wherever possible. After all, the squeaky wheel gets the grease.

If you’ve having this issue it might be worthwhile checking the Reddit thread for potential fixes and to rule out any unnecessary routes like a factory reset. If interested in reading about the closure of the Xbox 360 Marketplace check out this article.