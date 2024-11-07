Microsoft Is Working On Its Own Emulator

It’s not every day one hears that Microsoft is working on an Emulator. This might not be driven by gaming. But it indirectly benefits gamers. There has been a lot of talk on how best to emulate old Windows games and there are ways to do it. But those methods often include mountains of research and a few different attempts with varying success.

Microsoft has been developing a Windows emulator for ARM processors that allows ARM-based devices to run software that was originally designed for x86 architecture. This enables Arm machines to run x86 and x64 Windows software when a native port isn’t available. Similar in purpose to Steam’s Proton compatibility layer. It is however specific to Windows. This is beneficial to ARM devices running Windows. Especially those with Snapdragon processors.

Not only will this open up the software space for ARM-based devices but it also means that games that utilise processes such as AVX2 such as Helldivers 2 and Starfield might one day play on ARM machines running Windows. Some developers have tried to patch their games to remove AVX2 requirements as a result of gamer feedback. But it’s still very nice to know that your only option won’t be waiting for Developers to release a patch.

This beats needing two different machines, especially where one’s budget might not allow it. Hopefully, Microsoft will expand its emulator’s feature set so that the improvements can be felt more widely.

If you’d like to read about Windows on Arm running games like Baldur’s Gate 3 then click here. You can also read an article The Verge wrote on Window’s new emulator.