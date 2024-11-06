SEGA Head Confirms That Virtua Fighter Is Coming Back

If you were to look at the fighting game genre today, you’d see many different and unique franchises all vying for a “spot at the top.” We’re even seeing some old-school classics getting their first games in over twenty years. Yet, inevitably, there will be titles that get “lost in the shuffle,” even when they’re ones that helped define the genre as we know it now. In this case, we’re talking about Virtua Fighter, the fighting title by SEGA that first came out in 1993 and had its last main entry in 2006. It might seem odd that we’re discussing it now, but we have a good reason to, thanks to Sega.

In an interview with VGC, SEGA’s Global Transmedia Group head Justin Scarpone had the following to say about the various reboots and revivals that the company is doing:

“So we have a suite of titles in development right now that fall into that legacy bucket, which we announced last year at The Game Awards; Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, and we have another Virtua Fighter being developed. And so all that’s very exciting. And then, in certain instances, we’re also doing animation series or live-action films to augment that and be part of those roadmaps.”

So, yeah, that’s one way to make a big game announcement! Going back to the history of the franchise, while one could point to how it was never the biggest of the fighting game franchises, as its combined sales and downloads don’t even get to 20 million total, it did have a big impact on the industry in its own way.

For example, it was the first true 3D fighter. As in, it was using 3D polygons to showcase the power of new systems, and that obviously inspired various other companies to step up and do the same. Certain dev teams, like Team Ninja, even used the franchises’ game engine to make its own titles at first in the 3D space.

Many also praised the franchise’s “depth and nuance” in terms of gameplay and story. So, while not the best, it did have its own impact.

Of course, there is a reverse side to this. Specifically, while it did have an impact before, it needs to work hard to make an impact now. There are plenty of excellent 3D fighters out there, and if SEGA wants to keep this franchise alive, they’ll have to do things to help themselves stand out from the pack.