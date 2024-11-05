Monolith Productions Website Update Now Directly Highlights Wonder Woman Game

Gameranx

It’s been a few years since we last saw Monolith Productions release a game into the marketplace. Their last release came in 2017 with Middle-earth: Shadow of War. However, while it’s been a while since we last saw them release a game, we do know what they are working on next. If you’re excited to learn more about this project, the team could be gearing up for a new showcase sooner rather than later.

Wonder Woman is the next IP that the developers are taking on. We haven’t seen much of this game quite yet. Instead, all that’s out there is a teaser confirming that the developers are bringing this game out. But it does seem like there could be something coming out publicly soon. Thanks to a post on Reddit, we’re finding out today that the official Monolith Productions website now first showcases Wonder Woman. This one update has fans chatting online about the likelihood of this game getting a new showcase within the upcoming month.

A prime spot for this title to be highlighted would be during The Game Awards in December. The event mainly showcases new game reveals rather than handing out awards to celebrate the extraordinary works of development studios. So, if there was a chance this game would be showcased before 2025 hits, that would be my bet.

That should hopefully give us a little bit of the storyline that the developers crafted. We can look at the gameplay mechanics from past Middle-earth games to understand how the combat could be handled. At any rate, we’ll just have to watch during the The Game Awards for this year to see if the team opts to bring this game out to the masses. In the meantime, you can view the teaser for the game below.

