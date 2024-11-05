Gameranx

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Might Be Coming to PlayStation

by

PlayStation owners are now lurking in the lobbies, beware!

It’s true; this is still a rumor, or perhaps more aptly, a leak. Some of the more avid fans may remember similar rumblings from around 5 months ago when news broke that Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition was being considered for launch on the PS5 in early 2025. Well, we have an update.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is still a wildly popular game despite its age. While there are several newer offerings from the series, none are quite as dear to players. This could also be because Age of Empires II still boasts a healthy online presence. There are almost always active servers and games to join, no matter your level and the Xbox and Game Pass players help bolster the ranks. That’s not about to change either, images of PSN users in an AOE2 lobby have been leaked.

Aoe2 joins PS??? confirmed?? Or graphics bug….
byu/draconis90 inaoe2

Previous leaks and rumors suggested that Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition might be coming to the PlayStation 5 in early 2025. This screenshot only adds weight to that theory. Obviously, an official confirmation is still pending. However, it seems very likely that it’s only a matter of time before PlayStation owners join the party.

If this is music to your ears then check out the original rumor from five months ago here. If you would like to relive the glory days and browse some of the popular cheats, or how to unlock certain units. Check out this article.

