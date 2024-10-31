Gameranx

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Player Uncovers A Useful 2,000 Points Trick In Zombies

by

But making the shot might take some practice.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is still being dissected by players. The latest installment has seen quite a few players jumping into the fun, especially those who are on Xbox Game Pass. However, as you likely know, it takes some time to uncover all the little secrets with game modes like Zombies. One of those little Easter Eggs that nets you quite a few points was uncovered recently.

If you’re good at trick shots, then you might find this one entertaining. Players in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can find themselves gaining 2,000 points in Zombies. All you need to do is make a shot perfectly in a net. Thanks to PC Gamer, we’re finding out about a player that goes under the name SmartGuy316. Within a Zombies map, the player found a basketball net and a basketball nearby on a roof. It’s noted that the ball is sitting in the corner above the gas canister on the WW quest door.

You can see in the clip above that players can shoot the ball off the roof and into the net. Doing so will give you 2,000 points. It’s later noted that it seems this only works with packed explosive weapons and from the angle that was captured on video. Of course, it can be only a matter of time before players find a means to make this shot with a little more ease.

This would be an incredibly helpful means of netting some points early in the game. Likewise, it might also encourage more players to dig around for other secrets to quickly earn a buck in-game for precious gear.

