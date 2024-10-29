Voice Actors and SAG-AFTRA Make Key Deal With AI Company

The topic of AI in gaming is becoming a far more complicated issue than some might have thought a few years ago. To be clear, artificial intelligence is already being used in the gaming space in a way that isn’t detrimental to those that work within it. The phrase “Enemy AI” is an example of that. However, the problem is that many companies wish to use a kind of “Generative AI” to make content without the help of dedicated game designers, workers, and voice actors, who are backed by SAG-AFTRA, thus removing them from the process entirely, and not having to pay them for their work.

We saw one backlash to this on the TV/movie front last year with the writers/actors strike that shut down the industry for many months and caused a lot of backlash when those in power refused to work with them in various regards. SAG-AFTRA then went on strike with the voice actors to ensure that AI wouldn’t be used in things like video games to replace those actors, and that strike continues to this day.

That brings us to a company called Ethovox, which IS an AI company based around creating replicas of actor’sactors’ voices, BUT it’s one that wants to do so with actors’ consent and ensure that they get paid fairly for their voices being used in various settings. SAG-AFTRA has officially struck a deal with them and released this statement on it via national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland:

“SAG-AFTRA will continue to recognize AI companies, like Ethovox, that agree with our union’s AI guidelines. Not everyone will want to work with an AI company, and that’s understandable. But for those who intend to utilise the opportunities AI offers, it’s important that agreements require companies to secure informed consent, and provide fair compensation. Without informed consent and fair compensation, this new era will become a ‘Wild West’ of AI misuse and exploitation.”

To be clear, the strike isn’t over, and things have been going on for three months on that front. Certain voice actors and others haven’t been doing work for key game companies because, due to the strike, they legally can’t be hired.

If you’re not certain as to “why this is such a big deal,” there is already deepfake technology that can replicate a person’s voice. This technology can be used without the actor’s permission to be part of whatever project the “creator” wants, and that’s unfair to those who put in time and effort for every voice acting performance.