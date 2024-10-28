CD Projekt Red Joint-CEO Celebrates The Witcher Anniversary & Excited For Their Future Releases

There’s a good chance you’re very well familiar with CD Projekt Red. The developers got their footing from the highly successful The Witcher series. Recently, the studio just celebrated a big anniversary for The Witcher 1. Seventeen years ago, we saw this game launch into the marketplace, setting the studio up for quite the adventure with new installments and IPs. One of the developers who celebrated the success of The Witcher was the joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, Michal Nowakowski.

Taking into account their personal X account, Michal Nowakowski noted that they had big hopes for The Witcher 1 when it first rolled out into the marketplace. However, they never dreamt of where the company would be years later. Now they can’t wait to tell you more about the future. Unfortunately, now is not the right time to unveil anything new about the projects in the works. Instead, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for those juicy details!

17 years ago The Witcher 1 rolled out with all of us holding big hopes for it. I was there during the launch and I never dreamt where the company will be many years later. Can’t wait to tell you more about what the future holds. When the time is right of course 😉 https://t.co/BuIv9crpfq — Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) October 26, 2024

We know a few projects are in the works at CD Projekt Red. There’s a new IP coming out that we don’t know much about yet. Then there’s also the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. That game, in particular, is being developed at CD Projekt Red’s latest studio located in Boston. However, it will be some time before we get any new information on that game installment. Instead, what’s more likely to come out to the public first is the next installment to The Witcher franchise.

It was previously stated that The Witcher 4, the game’s unofficial name, was soon exiting preproduction. So, full production will ramp up, which might soon initiate the first run of marketing materials that outline what this game will entail. For instance, it seems like there will be some new ideas that weren’t previously featured in any of CD Projekt Red games.

Additionally, we know that Geralt will return for this installment. However, they are not the main characters anymore. So, just how much screen time this character will have is a mystery. But at the very least, fans of Geralt can rest easy knowing that he will pop up at least at some point in the campaign.