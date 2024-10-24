EA Sports College Football 25 Is A History Maker

If you’re a fan of American football, you’re possibly living the “high life” right now, as both college football and the NFL have had some really unique seasons so far. On the pro level, things are heating up in certain divisions, and some unlikely contenders are vying for top spots in the upcoming playoffs while others are dropping like flies for reasons some people never expected. Then, in the college-verse, things are getting intense as many major powers are rising and falling. Oh, and EA Sports College Football 25 has officially become the best-selling American football title in history. We probably should’ve led with that.

This comes from Mat Piscatella, who posted on BlueSky that EA Sports College Football 25 is indeed the #1 American football game in terms of revenue in US history. A certain NFL game from 2007 held that record. The records didn’t stop there, though. Mat also revealed that it’s also the #2 all-time sports game in terms of sales, behind only an NBA title from 2021.

EA Sports College Football 25 is now the all-time best-selling football video game in US dollar sales.The record was previously held by Madden NFL 07.EA Sports College Football 25 now ranks #2 among all Sports games in US $ sales, trailing only NBA 2K21.Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2024-10-24T15:18:47.062Z

No matter how you slice it, that’s incredible, and we’re sure that EA Sports was popping some champagne like they won the National Championship themselves after hearing those results. Some of you might be wondering, though, “Why did this one get so many sales?”

The easy answer is that, unlike the NFL games, we haven’t had a college sports title in football for about a decade. It used to be something that happened annually, but then various rights issues came in and it was rightfully stopped.

So, when they were able to not just come back but bring in the actual names and faces of players to be in the game, they went for it. If you didn’t hear, every player who signed up to be in the game was paid for it and was given a copy of the game itself. That’s fair compensation, especially now after all the sales it got.

Another element here is that EA Sports went full force to try and deliver a meaningful college experience. They put in many features that are exclusively unique to college football, like all the mascots, the various stadiums you play in all over the country, the “levels of skill” that you honestly deal with depending on who you play against, and so on.

While this year’s sales are impressive, we’ll have to wait until next year to see if they hold or drop because of similar issues that the NFL series faces.