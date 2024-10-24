Rumor: Four 3rd-Party Companies Are Filling Out Nintendo Switch’s 2025 With Remasters Of Classic Games

Switch owners may still have a lot to look forward to after the Switch 2 comes out.

Brazilian video game journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, more popularly known as PH Brazil, or simply Brazil, has a new major Nintendo rumor.

Lippe seems to have been sure that this rumor was verified and important, since he made his second ever English language video on his YouTube channel for it. But when we explain the details, we think you’ll agree that it is.

Lippe explained that Nintendo has two more video game remakes coming to the Switch; one game originally on the 3DS, and one from the Gamecube. He didn’t name these games but said they will be revealed in the next two months.

However, the big one is regarding the Switch’s future. With Nintendo preoccupied mainly with preparations for the Switch 2, they have limited resources in supporting the current Switch.

So, Nintendo successfully convinced four big third-party game companies to bring their games to the Switch. In specific, Nintendo pitched them on bringing remasters of old games, to cater to the kidult side of the Switch userbase.

Ubisoft is bringing a lot of games over, with Lippe identifying at least six games:

Splinter Cell Blacklist

Rayman 3

Driver 1

Driver 2

Driver San Francisco

The last game could come depending on how Ubisoft’s other releases play out. Ubisoft has two other game remakes that Brazil did not name.

Of course, everyone is thinking that Ubisoft must have rushed into making these remakes given their current state. But, if you think about this for a minute, they must have planned these well in advance if they will be releasing in 2025. We’ll simply have to wait and see how many of these games do come out in 2025 or after that.

Electronic Arts recently released the MySims Cozy Bundle, which are remakes of two Wii games. Lippe says more EA games on Wii are on the way. You may not remember how prolific the publisher was on Nintendo’s casual platform, but these remasters could include the likes of SSX Blur, Medal of Honor: Heroes 2, Need for Speed: Carbon, and Dead Space Extraction.

Bandai Namco has also been swayed to bring over some remakes, and this is where I would love to say that Harada has greenlit for the classic Tekken games to come to Nintendo’s hybrid console. The game Lippe actually named was Tales of Graces f Remastered, which was already announced to come to the Switch in January 17, 2025. Bandai Namco is certainly not lacking for support on the Switch, and they have tons of classic games that they could bring over.

Finally, Lippe said there are two remasters coming from a big Western third-party, but he didn’t name this company because he wasn’t able to corroborate it fully with his sources.

But if Lippe seems certain about the Ubisoft remakes enough to name them, that’s because Ubisoft is visibly Nintendo’s most ardent Western third party. Of course we expect them to bring whatever games they came to Nintendo’s platforms. We reported on a rumor that Ubisoft was bringing over practically the entire Assassin’s Creed franchise to Nintendo, between the Switch and Switch 2.

And so it seems Switch owners do have a lot to look forward to. And this may be helpful to Nintendo in general, just in case some misfortune causes them to have supply issues with the Switch 2.

We’re knocking on wood on this one, but it could happen in a similar way to how it happened to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. And we’re definitely hoping that Nintendo made sufficient preparations to guarantee that that isn’t going to happen to them.

In the meantime, you can watch Lippe’s video below.