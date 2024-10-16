IO Interactive Says Project 007 Could Be The Start Of A Trilogy

IO Interactive has made quite the name for itself with its iconic Hitman franchise. However, the game series is on a hiatus right now. Instead of working on the next installment, the studio is focusing on a completely different IP, although one that fits a similar gameplay experience. We know the next game coming from this team is Project 007.

We don’t have much information about Project 007. The developers revealed they were working on a new game based on the iconic James Bond character. But beyond that, things have been rather tight-lipped for the team. While we don’t have much information on the game, that could change soon. IO Interactive head Hakan Abrak recently spoke with IGN, who says production is going well, and the studio will have more details to share soon.

However, Hakan didn’t stop himself from offering more on the project. This new game will hopefully start a completely new trilogy. What excited the studio was that this was also a brand new storyline for James Bond with its own unique character take on the world-renowned spy. We’re not getting any kind of game adaptation to the source material, but a new young James Bond, with the first likely, gives us a bit of an origin storyline to help set up the next game if this one does well.

But what’s exciting about that project is that we actually got to do an original story. So it’s not a gamification of a movie. It’s completely beginning and becoming a story, hopefully for a big trilogy out there in the future. And equally important and exciting, it’s a new Bond. It’s a Bond we built from ground up for gamers. It’s extremely exciting with all the tradition and all the history there is there together to work on this together with the family of creating a young Bond for gamers; a Bond that the gamers can call their own and grow with. – Hakan Abrak

Of course, IO Interactive might have some good ideas on how to craft this spy thriller. After all, several Hitman games took players worldwide, taking on stealth kills. Hopefully, when this upcoming Project 007 launches, it will meet fans’ expectations and keep players engaged. But out of speculation, we might see Hitman sit on the back burner for a little longer. For now all we can do is wait and see just how well this Project 007 does when it launches.