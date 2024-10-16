XDefiant’s Mark Rubin Denies Game In Danger Of Shut Down – But Other Sources Dispute His Claim

It’s true that there have been rumors of issues surrounding the game before it even launched.

We have new conflicting accounts on the state of XDefiant.

Yesterday, we reported on a claim from Twitter user Shaun Weber that Ubisoft’s live service shooter could end support by Season 4.

XDefiant’s lead producer Mark Rubin disputed this claim on Twitter. He said this:

“To be crystal clear there are NO plans to shut down after season 4. I’ve literally been in meetings as of last week to discuss our Year 2 plans. But, right now we are super focused on improving the technical experience (which includes netcode) and adding more content for Seasons 3 & 4.

We have done very little marketing so yes our numbers are down but that is just to give the team the time to get the game in a better place before we do bigger spends on marketing to bring new players to the game and to bring back players that have left.”

Mark’s account would usually be taken as evidence that the rumor was not true. However, Shaun found someone who was willing to back him up: Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming.

Tom pointed this out in a conversation, once again, on Twitter:

“Planning year 2 at this stage in budget meetings is pretty standard and doesn’t guarantee it’ll be greenlit, unless Rubin is saying it has been?

Shaun is right on feedback tests and I think what all the reports are missing is that it “COULD” shut down. Despite XD’s initial success, it has failed to generate the expected revenues.”

Shaun, for his part, shared this context:

“I would love the game to suceed. I personally played it since over a year before release. They did not listen to feedback. Netcode was a big problem since the first ever playtest.

Mark Rubin is misrepresenting the game’s status to appeal to investors. Straight up lying. I would Love CoD to get some serious compettition. You still cant walk up stairs without camera shake.

When you mantle an object youre still locked to an Animation wich feels weird. There is lack of any replayability sinxe the grind is not worth it. There is just so much… And then them being so Arrogant…”

For our part, we can corroborate that Insider Gaming has been reporting on issues surrounding XDefiant, such as a toxic workplace from Mark and other leaders forming a boys’ club of sorts, since last March.

Ubisoft also very recently confirmed rumors that XDefiant was not doing well, although the company fell short of corroborating that Ubisoft is seriously considering cancelling the game.

Whether the game is in danger of discontinuation or not, it is merely one piece of the puzzle that Ubisoft faces right now. We don’t think Ubisoft the company is necessarily in danger of closing itself. Rather, the discontent around the leadership of the Guillemot family may lead to a hostile takeover. We may see a completely different Ubisoft in a matter of years, or even months.