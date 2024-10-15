Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements Has Been Confirmed

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a game that fans of the franchise have been waiting for a long time. It’s hard to believe that we are close to finally getting our hands on the title. However, if you plan to pick this game up on the PC platform, you might be keen to know the system requirements. Fortunately, EA just dropped a new blog post unveiling the various system requirements for the game, which is rather detailed.

The blog post noted that various settings are available for the game. Developers aimed to ensure they could be as accessible to as many players as possible. So, hopefully, if you are running a dated PC, then the minimum system requirements will still allow you to enjoy the game without any real issues. However, as mentioned, there are various setting options and breakdowns from EA for players who wish to have Ray Tracing on or off. You’ll find the entire breakdown of the PC system requirements below.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Ray Tracing Off PC System Requirements

Minimum

Average Performance: 1080p 30fps

In-Game Graphics Preset: Low

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12

CPU: i5-8403 / Ryzen 3 3300X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: GTX 970/1650/R9 290X

VRAM: 4GB

Storage: 100GB SSD Preferred, HDD Supported

Recommended

Average Performance: 1440p 30fps/ 1080p 60fps

In-Game Graphics Preset: High

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12

CPU: i9-9900k/ Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: RTX 2070

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: 100GB SSD

Ultra

Average Performance: 2160p 60fps

In-Game Graphics Preset: Ultra

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12

CPU: i9-12900k/ Ryzen 9 7950X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: RTX 4080/RX7900 XTX

VRAM: 12GB

Storage: 100GB SSD

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Ray Tracing On PC System Requirements

RT Selective

Average Performance: 2160p 30fps/ 1440p 60fps

In-Game Graphics Preset: Ultra

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12

CPU: i9-9900k/ Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: RTX 3080/ RX 6800 XT

VRAM: 10GB

Storage: 100GB SSD

RT On

Average Performance: 1440p 30fps

In-Game Graphics Preset: Ultra

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12

CPU: i9-9900k/ Ryzen7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: RTX 3080/ rx 6800XT

VRAM: 10GB

Storage: 100GB SSD

RT On + Ultra RT

Average Performance: 2160p 30fps

In-Game Graphics Preset: Ultra

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12

CPU: i9-12900k/ Ryzen 9 7950X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: RTX 4080/ RX 7900 XTX

VRAM: 12GB

Storage: 100GB SSD

That said, there are some console options as well. Those on consoles will find that there will be fidelity and performance modes. Additionally, the game is said to be enhanced for the PlayStation 5 Pro. While Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to launch on October 31, 2024, the preload for the game can be found below.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Preload