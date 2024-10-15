Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements Has Been Confirmed

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a game that fans of the franchise have been waiting for a long time. It’s hard to believe that we are close to finally getting our hands on the title. However, if you plan to pick this game up on the PC platform, you might be keen to know the system requirements. Fortunately, EA just dropped a new blog post unveiling the various system requirements for the game, which is rather detailed.
The blog post noted that various settings are available for the game. Developers aimed to ensure they could be as accessible to as many players as possible. So, hopefully, if you are running a dated PC, then the minimum system requirements will still allow you to enjoy the game without any real issues. However, as mentioned, there are various setting options and breakdowns from EA for players who wish to have Ray Tracing on or off. You’ll find the entire breakdown of the PC system requirements below.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Ray Tracing Off PC System Requirements
Minimum
- Average Performance: 1080p 30fps
- In-Game Graphics Preset: Low
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12
- CPU: i5-8403 / Ryzen 3 3300X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: GTX 970/1650/R9 290X
- VRAM: 4GB
- Storage: 100GB SSD Preferred, HDD Supported
Recommended
- Average Performance: 1440p 30fps/ 1080p 60fps
- In-Game Graphics Preset: High
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12
- CPU: i9-9900k/ Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: RTX 2070
- VRAM: 8GB
- Storage: 100GB SSD
Ultra
- Average Performance: 2160p 60fps
- In-Game Graphics Preset: Ultra
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12
- CPU: i9-12900k/ Ryzen 9 7950X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: RTX 4080/RX7900 XTX
- VRAM: 12GB
- Storage: 100GB SSD
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Ray Tracing On PC System Requirements
RT Selective
- Average Performance: 2160p 30fps/ 1440p 60fps
- In-Game Graphics Preset: Ultra
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12
- CPU: i9-9900k/ Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: RTX 3080/ RX 6800 XT
- VRAM: 10GB
- Storage: 100GB SSD
RT On
- Average Performance: 1440p 30fps
- In-Game Graphics Preset: Ultra
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12
- CPU: i9-9900k/ Ryzen7 3700X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: RTX 3080/ rx 6800XT
- VRAM: 10GB
- Storage: 100GB SSD
RT On + Ultra RT
- Average Performance: 2160p 30fps
- In-Game Graphics Preset: Ultra
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 W/ DirectX12
- CPU: i9-12900k/ Ryzen 9 7950X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: RTX 4080/ RX 7900 XTX
- VRAM: 12GB
- Storage: 100GB SSD
That said, there are some console options as well. Those on consoles will find that there will be fidelity and performance modes. Additionally, the game is said to be enhanced for the PlayStation 5 Pro. While Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to launch on October 31, 2024, the preload for the game can be found below.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Preload
- Xbox Series X|S: October 14th 9AM PDT
- Playstation 5: October 29th 9AM PDT
- PC: No preload, the game will be downloadable and playable on launch day October 31st, 9AM PDT