Fortnite Is About To Get A Trio of Disney Villains

As we’ve touched on numerous times within multiple articles, Fortnite makes its living off of bringing in new kins of classic characters from legendary franchises into the title so that people will buy them and then go do multiple matches with the skins. It’s a simple yet effective model that recently made Epic Games “financially sound” after years of ups and downs. Given that success, it’s clear the publisher is working hard to develop even more skins so that people can further enjoy the title while also giving them a load of money. Today, the latest leak of the newest skins has come out, and it’s yet another “Disney twist,” but not the one you might expect.

After all, recently, numerous Disney skins have dropped via the Marvel branch of the company. They brought in Doctor Doom, Deadpool & Wolverine, numerous other X-Men to celebrate the animated series return, and so on. However, as revealed by HypeX over on Twitter, things are about to get altogether more classical and villainous:

Yes, it’s true. HypeX is saying that the next couple of skins for Fortnite will be Captain Hoo, Cruella De Vil, and Maleficent. It’s a bit of a headscratcher when you really think of it and for some rather basic reasons.

First of all, while you can easily see Marvel characters in the Epic Games title, you can’t really picture these three being in it. After all, while they are villains in their films, they aren’t the same level of “combat veterans” as others. Not to mention, Cruella De Vil wasn’t one to get violent in the first place! Her biggest crime was kidnapping dogs, and that’s it. As for Maleficent, while she is an all-powerful sorceress who can turn into a dragon, it will be odd seeing her wielding a gun. If you look at her attire, the game even made some “adjustments’ to it that further differentiate her from the version we see in both her movie and her various video game appearances.

Finally, there’s Captain Hook. He’s not the kind of guy to use a gun over a canon or his sword. Plus, how does he properly hold the gun when he only has one hand? We’re just saying.

As you might have guessed, the Twitter post’s comments weren’t the most positive. Some were even noting that there have been “too many Disney skins” over the last little while and that they “need to find something better.”