Alien: Isolation Sequel Has Been Officially Confirmed

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a full ten years since the release of Alien: Isolation. But here we are a decade later, celebrating its big milestone anniversary date. What better way to do that than by unveiling to the masses that a sequel is in the works? After years of watching fans scream in terror and praise the developer’s work on this game, Creative Assembly has unveiled that they will be serving you another helping.

Fans of Alien: Isolation wasn’t likely expecting to see this news dropped. After all, we’re ten years after the game first launched into the marketplace. But the developers took to the official Alien: Isolation X account and unveiled that they have been working on a sequel. Now, the game announcement didn’t come with any official details on what we can expect. Instead, the developers behind the project only revealed that the game had been in early development. Since this is the ten-year anniversary of the first installment’s release, the studio wanted to alert fans that they have something to look forward to playing when they finish the game project.

For those unaware, Alien: Isolation is set fifteen years after the first movie. Players are stepping into the role of Amanda Ripley, who is seeking information about the disappearance of her mother, Ellen Ripley. As you head into a space station called Sevastopol, Amanda finds herself facing a deadly alien creature.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Players are then forced to use stealth to maneuver around the space station in hopes of avoiding the alien, all while gathering information. Again, the sequel is in early development, so it will be a while before we get our hands on the title. Of course, that means you have time to enjoy the first installment, which is readily available for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.