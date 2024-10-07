Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Drops Opening Cinematic

Depending on which version of Dragon Ball Sparking Zeroyou pre-ordered for yourself, you could be playing it very soon or basically right now. Either way, you’re going to be having fun with what is easily one of the best games in the franchise’s long history, based on many reports. Bandai Namco and the team behind the anime/manga have gone full-tilt to try and create something that honors the Tenkaichi legacy while also improving upon it and expanding it in ways that many honestly didn’t see coming. The proof of this can actually be found in the game’s cinematic, which references numerous elements of the franchise both visually and with its audio.

You can watch the trailer below, and while much of it does look like the “Ignite The Spark” trailer that dropped last week, that one focused primarily on certain shots mixed with gameplay, whereas this one is all about the cinematics. Thus, you’re getting different shots of key fights that will make fans happy and want to see them in the game itself. What might be the biggest “fan joy” of the trailer, though, might be the song, as it’s the one that played during the most recent anime in its final arc, specifically, the ”Universal Survival Arc. This was when Goku and the Z-Fighters had to team up to defeat the teams from the other 11 universes so that they didn’t get destroyed.

The theme song for it was epic in all the ways that matter, so hearing it in this trailer with all the matchups that one could create in the game is a real thrill. It’s easily one of the best anime songs ever, especially since it truly is tied to the anime itself. Check it out:

As for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, those who pre-ordered it are getting access to it a whole three days earlier, so you could be witnessing the game yourself very soon, if not now, depending on how the game defines “three days.” Even if you have to wait, there will be plenty for you to do when you get into it, and that means you’ll be with this title for a while.

One of the best elements is easily the massive roster, which features characters from every anime series and movie, which means that never-before-seen matchups will occur. So, once you get the chance, dive into the game, pick the character you want to be, and show them why, “In the end, I am gonna win!!!”